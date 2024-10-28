Colombo: India has handed over rooftop solar systems to multiple religious locations in Sri Lanka in continuation of its energy partnership with the island nation, the Indian High Commission here said.

The representatives from the High Commission of India, the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority handed over the solar panels and other materials to a Buddhist temple at Hokandara, Sri Aanjaneyar Temple, St. Anthony’s Church, and Mutwal Jumma Mosque here, Economy Next reported Monday.

This initiative is part of a $17 million Indian project which aims to install 25 MW solar rooftop systems across 5,000 religious institutions throughout the island nation.

Designed to reduce energy expenses and support Sri Lanka’s shift toward renewable energy, the project spans all nine provinces and 25 districts.

The project will supply about 37 million units annually and contribute to Sri Lanka’s “people-centric energy transition”.

“The project is designed to reduce energy costs for these institutions while bolstering Sri Lanka’s transition to clean energy,” the Indian High Commission said.

“The project is expected to be completed by early next year.

“Beyond the supply and installation of the systems, the project also includes a 5-year maintenance period to ensure long-term efficiency and sustainability,” it said.

This effort aligns with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy emphasising cooperation on Sri Lankan priorities.

Other renewable projects include solar electrification of around 9000 Buddhist Temples and Pirivenas with grant assistance of $10 million, and hybrid renewable energy projects in the three islands off Jaffna.

LNG supply and infrastructure development, as well as, the solar power plant at Sampur are among the largest projects.

PTI