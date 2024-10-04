Kota: India has always been a Hindu nation and now it must be transformed into a more progressive, competent and formidable entity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Friday.

He was responding to a query by a volunteer during an interactive session on the second day of his four-day visit to Baran in Rajasthan.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak affirmed that India has perpetually been a Hindu nation and should be rendered more advanced, capable and robust.

On how to connect society with the RSS, he said one should transform strangers into acquaintances, acquaintances into comrades, and comrades into volunteers.

Bhagwat also participated alongside the volunteers in a tree-planting initiative outside the Shiv temple premises. On this occasion, 51 saplings were planted, with the volunteers pledging to nurture the plants.

In the morning, he visited the ancient Pyareram temple on Mangrol Road in Baran.

PTI