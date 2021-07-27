Tokyo: Thoroughly outplayed 1-7 by Australia, the Indian men’s hockey team would be desperate to rebuild a shattered morale in their upcoming encounter. The men’s hockey team face a lower-ranked Spain in their third Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics here Tuesday. India have won their opening match against New Zealand 3-2. Spain on the other hand have drawn 1-1 with Argentina and have lost 3-4 to New Zealand.

The debacle against Australia exposed every possible chink in India’s armour. The fragile Indian defence was put under relentless pressure by the Kookaburras from the onset. They succeeded in creating spaces in the mid-field which resulted in as many as seven goals – four in the first half and three in second.

However, chief coach Graham Reid is banking on India’s fighting qualities going into the game against Spain. Going by the points table, India are currently placed fourth just below New Zealand on goal difference. The pool is headed by Australia with two wins out of as many matches, followed by reigning Olympic champions Argentina with four points. The top four teams from a pool of six each will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Indians looked nowhere close to their best Sunday against Australia. They failed to make even one of the six penalty corners count in the match despite having three world-class drag-flickers in Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Amit Rohidas in their ranks. The forward-line led by Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhayay and Dilpreet too looked off colour. The mid-field,a key area in international hockey, was nowhere to be seen with only skipper Manpreet showing spark in patches.

Reid, who coached Australia in the Rio Olympics, said the Indians will have to utilise the chances that come their way. “We simply have to put the ball in the net to put some scoreboard pressure on them (Spain). It means making use of the chances that come your way,” Reid had said after Sunday’s loss.

Reid drew references from the Euro 2017 Championship in Amstelveen where the Netherlands lost 0-5 to Belgium but eventually beat them in the final. “We are very wary about our morale being affected. We will make sure it won’t happen,” Reid had asserted Sunday.

“We will look at what can be fixed and focus on the next training session and the next game. That’s the mindset with which we wish to go ahead. Most importantly, we’ve got to put the ball in the goal,” the worried coach added.

India captain Manpreet said they erred in man-to-man marking against Australia. It is an area which they need to address going into the tournament. “…This is a lesson for us. We are disappointed but we must now focus on bouncing back. There are, after all, three matches to go in the pool stage,” he said. “We missed chances at the start and that makes a difference when it happens against top sides,” he added.