London: India produced an all-round show to coast to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI here Tuesday.

Opting to field, the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19 of 7.2 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/31 of 7 overs) wreaked havoc to bundle out England for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) then played unbeaten knocks as India chassed down the target in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

England: 110 all out in 20 overs (Jos Butter 30; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19; Mohammed Shami 3/31).

India: 114 for no loss in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 31 not out).

