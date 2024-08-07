Mumbai: India must protest “very strongly” against the “unfortunate” disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was found to be overweight ahead of her 50kg category Olympic final, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said here Wednesday.

Vinesh was disqualified from taking part in the final for being overweight by 100 grams.

Gavaskar said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well as the Indian government must do everything possible to address this.

“I think it’s (the) most unfortunate. I also think it’s (the) most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Spartan racing event here.

“We’re talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India whether it’s the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India. We actually must be protesting very, very strongly about this whole thing,” said the former India captain, adding that whatever has happened must have been ‘100 per cent’ crushing for Vinesh.

Vinesh was competing her third Olympics after forgettable outings in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She was in great form this time and took down defending champion Yui Susaki among others en route to the final. However, due to the disqualification, she will now return empty-handed from the Games.

Despite this massive setback, Gavaskar backed the Indian contingent to come out strong in the remainder of the Games.

“It can be disheartening obviously for the whole contingent which has gone there (given) that, you’ve had this situation,” Gavaskar said.

“But this is also where sportspersons tend to lift themselves up because this is an obstacle, or, this is a challenge now to lift yourself over and above this and to be able to get to a winning situation. That is what sport is all about. Sport is not about it being easy, whether it’s cricket, football, it’s all about the little obstacle that comes in your way and they have to try and overcome for and to try and get more medals,” he added.

PTI