Kathmandu: India’s envoy in Kathmandu and the energy minister in the new government in Nepal discussed issues of mutual interest and those focusing on cooperation in energy.

India’s Ambassador to the Himalayan nation Naveen Srivastava and Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha met Friday, according to sources at the ministry.

Shrestha took charge as the energy minister in March last week after Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ led the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to a landslide victory in the general election earlier that month.

Minister Shrestha and Ambassador Srivastava discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, focusing on cooperation in energy and water resources.

The discussions focused on the longstanding partnership between Nepal and India, and the shared vision of advancing sustainable development and regional connectivity, the sources said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration and fostering greater synergy to ensure shared prosperity and mutual benefit for the people of both countries.

The energy minister said he looks forward to further strengthening this partnership through continued dialogue and cooperation.

Weeks before the March general elections, Nepal signed a long-term agreement for the export of 10,000 MW of power to India, an MoU for cooperation in renewable energy, and jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

These developments took place during the two-day visit of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the Himalayan nation in January.

On the same day, Shreshtha also met Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming and discussed a range of topics aimed at advancing mutually beneficial practical cooperation.

They also exchanged views on how to cope with the current regional energy challenges, the sources added.