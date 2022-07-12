The UN has released a report which states that India’s population will exceed that of China by 2023. According to the report, India’s population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022 compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by next year. All those of us living on this sub-continent, elated at learning about this report, are also aware that India is a terribly populated country and has probably crossed China’s population some years ago which government records refuse to confirm. This non-confirmation is primarily because India has had no Census since 2011 and our administration has been busy doing non-productive work like issuing multiple cards such as Aadhaar.

China had enforced a One Child policy to curb its population growth in 1980. This policy was rigorously implemented, even leading to forced sterilizations and abortions. All those efforts resulted in a sharp decline in childbirth. The eventual fallout was that the aged population got bigger. Realising this, China ended the One Child policy in 2016, going for a Two Child policy which was soon followed by a Three Child policy. However, none of these bore any fruits and the birth rate continues to be on a steady decline. Comprehending the futility of policy changes, China has resorted to offering sops to couples for having more kids.

India, on the other hand, is on a different path. Till the mid 1970s, the government was forcefully driving towards a Two Child family. There was even a ministry called Family Planning. Then came Emergency and Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay believed in controlling the growth of population. His 5 Point programme had family planning as one of the most important agendas. As can be expected, overzealous government officials went on a forcible sterilization drive in some states. After the end of Emergency and poll defeat of Indira Gandhi and her party, the Janata Party government scrapped even the ministry of Family Planning and renamed it Family Welfare. Administrative efforts towards birth control were completely halted. That situation continues till now. Added to that, the present scenario where Hindoos are being repeatedly told that they must produce more children to thwart the ‘evil intentions’ of the Moslem community to outgrow all others in this country is making matters worse. The idea that the Hindoo is endangered has gone down pretty well to the masses. Therefore, when Sadhguru appreciated the decision of Upasana, wife of movie actor Ram Charan to not have a baby soon, it obviously set the fanatics on a roll and they have not hesitated trolling even Sadhguru in spite of his earlier bonhomie with the Hindootva squad. In a country where children are considered God’s gifts, promoting birth control could be considered an act of sin. Probably for this, one comes across many MPs and Sadhvis exhorting Hindoos to increase their flock further. Malthus had opined that a larger population means more hands to work. Poor Malthus probably never came across any Indian living in India. The average Indian detests work for which we can be called a nation of job seekers or slaves.

Indians may adorn very high executive offices in many international companies. Interestingly, no matter how important or powerful, they are all employees. A Sundar Pichai or a Satya Nadella may be cited by some as successful global Indians. While admitting that they are an example of great success, they are not entrepreneurs. Yet, we see Parag Agrawal, Rishi Sunak, Kamala Harris, Suella Braverman and many others who are slowly but surely taking over many English speaking countries across the world. While we at home oppose English and wish to promote Hindi, it is the English speaking Indian who is truly becoming a force to reckon with. It speaks ill of us that the aspirational Indian is compelled to leave the country if s/he desires to achieve success. This indicates India atrophies individuals with growth potential.

The population growth may make Indians the largest race on planet Earth very soon. But to rise and shine, the average Indian needs to break free from all social and family entrapments and pursue her ambition to the hilt. That mindset will ensure that Indians do not just become the bulk of the world population but also be considered the intellectual and political cream that is capable of creating a better world for the future.