Harare: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International here Sunday.

India made one change, bringing Sai Sudharsan, who is making his T20I debut, in place of pacer Khaleel Ahmed, while Zimbabwe carried the same eleven from last match.

India lost the opening T20I of the five-match series by 13 runs on Saturday.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

PTI