Kolkata: Riding on a fine half century by Virat Kohli (52, 41b, 7×4, 1×6) and some fiery hitting down the order by Rishabh Pant (52 n o, 28b, 7×4, 1×6) and Venkatesh Iyer (33, 18b, 4×4, 1×6), India scored 186 for five wickets in their 20 overs in the second T20 international at the Eden Gardens here Friday. India did not have a good start after being put in by the West Indies. They lost Ishan Kishan (2) early on, but then skipper Rohit Sharma (19) and Kohli steadied the ship with a 49- run second wicket stand.

Suryakumar Yadav (8) also failed to come good, but just when West Indies were coming back into the game, Pant and Iyer took control to put India in a commanding position with a partnership of 76 runs for the fifth wicket. The two left-handers toyed with opposition bowling hitting boundaries at will.

For the Windies, Roston Chase (3/25) was the most successful bowler. However, Jason Holder was taken to the cleaners by Pant and Iyer and went for 45 runs in his four overs.