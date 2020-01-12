Mumbai: With the series against Sri Lanka over, the Indians now have a much tougher job in hand when they square off against the Australians in a three-game ODI series. The first game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here Tuesday.

Australia possess some of the best pacers in the world, and have come with a four-pronged attack, comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardon. But then it is to be seen what the pitch has on offer for these bowlers.

The Indians were seen rigorously training Sunday in the afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium here. Rohit Sharma who has made a comeback to the squad after being rested for the three T20s against Sri Lanka was back at the nets. He was hit on his thumb during training, prompting him to take a break. However, it turned out to be a minor scare as Rohit was back in the nets within a short frame of time.

India are aware that they have a job on their hands. The last time Australia toured India were in February-March 2019. They played a T20 series winning both the games. In the five-match ODI series, the Aussies made a stunning comeback to win the series 3-2 after being 0-2.

As they are known to be, Australians are fighters to the core and they will certainly make matters very difficult for India.

The dates: January 14: Mumbai; January 17: Rajkot; January 19, Bangalore

TV timings 1.30pm onwards on Star Sports channels and DD Sports

PNN & Agencies