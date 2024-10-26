Pune: India made a breezy start to their chase of 359 runs, reaching 81 for one in mere 12 overs against New Zealand at lunch on the third day of the second Test here Saturday.

The hosts need 278 more runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (46 not out) and Shubman Gill (22 not out) were at crease when the lunch was taken.

Earlier, India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings after the visitors resumed the day at the overnight score of 198 for five.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) vs India: 156 and 81 for 1 in 12 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 batting).