New Delhi: India Thursday reaffirmed its strong support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, pledging to continue backing all efforts towards a ‘durable and just peace’ in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that India has significant development cooperation with Palestine and it is committed to support its human resource development programmes and strengthen Palestinian institutions.

Jaishankar made the remarks during his delegation-level talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Egypt’s contribution in realising the Gaza peace plan, and especially referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi hosting the Sharm el-Sheikh summit for peace this week.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated President Sisi’s invitation to him for the summit. India was represented at the summit by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh.

“We sincerely hope that the Summit and its understandings will pave the way for a better future. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region,” Jaishankar said.

“In that context, let me also state that India has been consistent in its support for a two-state solution.

“We have significant development cooperation with Palestine and are committed to enhancing capacity building, human resource development and strengthening Palestinian institutions,” he said.

Abdelatty arrived in New Delhi Thursday on a two-day visit.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also spoke extensively on India-Egypt bilateral ties.

“Our meeting for the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in our ties. Since the elevation of our relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership in 2023, we can see that cooperation in various domains has intensified,” he said.

Jaishankar said the bilateral defence and security cooperation has witnessed an upswing. “Trade and investment continue to be promising, and we will discuss how to take them forward.”

“We can also explore possibilities in digital public infrastructure, fintech, pharma, space, start-ups, and green technologies. As befitting two old civilisations, culture and people-to-people exchanges also occupy an important place in our ties,” he said.