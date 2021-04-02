New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in six months with 81,466 new infections in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday. It also said that the COVID-19 tally of cases has gone up to 1,23,03,131 in India. The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, the Health Ministry informed. The death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 new fatalities. It is highest daily toll since December 6, the data updated by the Health Ministry showed. A total of 482 infected persons had died December 6.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,25,039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16.It went past the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1. A total of 11,13,966 samples were tested Thursday.

The 469 new fatalities include 249 from Maharashtra, 58 Punjab, 34 from Chhattisgarh, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 18 from Karnataka, 11 from Kerala and nine each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

