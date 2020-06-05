New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases Friday. To add to it there were 273 deaths. It pushed the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348. This was disclosed by the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960. So far 1,09,461 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said. “Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 273 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 123 were in Maharashtra. The other states which reported deaths were Delhi (44), Gujarat (33), Uttar Pradesh (16), Tamil Nadu (12) and 10 in West Bengal. There were six deaths each in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan reported four deaths each. In Andhra Pradesh and Kerala three persons breathed their last. Uttarakhand reported two deaths while Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Jharkhand registered one death each.

Of the total 6,348 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 2,710 deaths. It is followed by Gujarat (1,155), Delhi with (650), Madhya Pradesh (377) and West Bengal (355). COVID-19 deaths have also occurred in Uttar Pradesh (245), Tamil Nadu (220), Rajasthan (213), Telangana (105) and Andhra Pradesh (71). The death toll reached 57 in Karnataka and 47 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 35 fatalities due to the disease. Bihar has registered 29 deaths, Haryana (24), Kerala (14) and Uttarakhand (10). Jharkhand has reported six deaths so far.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID fatalities each, Assam has recorded four deaths while Chhattisgarh has reported two deaths so far. Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

PNN