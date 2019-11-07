Rajkot: Bangladesh scored 153 for the loss of six wickets in the second T20 International at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here Thursday. Good knocks from Liton Das (29), Mohammad Naim (36), Soumya Sarkar (30) and skipper Mahmudullah (30) took Bangladesh to a fighting total after India has put the visitors in. For India spinners Washington Sundar (2/26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) were the most successful bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar took a wicket apiece. Bangladesh are currently 1-0 up in the three-game series and India will have to bat really well on a pitch with uneven bounce to restore parity. The game also marked skipper Rohit Sharma’s 100th T20 appearance, the most by an Indian in this format.

Agencies