New Delhi: Asserting that tolerance is in the “DNA of India,” Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday said the country, with its unity in diversity, is a role model for the entire world.

Speaking at the ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ organised by BJP Delhi Pradesh Minority Morcha, Naqvi said the Modi government will not allow any destructive agenda to dominate its development plans.

“We have to strengthen the fabric of social harmony, unity and brotherhood under any circumstance,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.

He led the “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra” from Ambedkar Stadium to Ramlila Maidan here.

The “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra” was organised to promote peace, brotherhood, social harmony in the country, the senior BJP leader said.

“We have to remain cautious of such evil forces who are enemies of humanity and peace,” Naqvi said.

The government is working with the commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said.

The Modi government has ensured happiness and prosperity in the lives of all needy persons, he said.

Naqvi said that despite different languages, religions and communities, India is a role model of unity in diversity for the entire world.

“Tolerance is in the DNA of India, it is our culture and commitment. We all have to work together to maintain this strength of unity,” he said.

National Commission for Minorities member Atif Rashid, BJP Delhi Pradesh Minority Morcha president Mohammad Haroon, vice-president Khalid Qureshi, general secretary Bilal Zaidi, among others participated in the “Gandhi Sankalp Yatra”.

