Cuttack: The Indian men’s and women’s teams sailed into the semifinals of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships after convincing victories over their respective opponents at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Hall here, Thursday.

The Indian eves defeated Wales, Malaysia and Nigeria by identical 3-0 margin to enter the last four stage from Group F of the Super Eight round.

The Indian men too have entered the semifinals after defeating Sri Lanka and Malaysia by 3-0 margin. The Indian male paddlers, however, have a formality to complete as they play their last Group F match against Wales.

Anthony Amalraj had an easy outing against Sri Lankan Krishan Wickramaratha, cleaning him up with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-3) verdict in the opener. He struggled a bit against Malaysian Feng Chee Leong but the Indian overcame the initial hiccups to beat him 3-1 (7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8).

G Sathiyan outplayed Sri Lanka’s Nirmala Jayasinghe 3-0 (11-5 11-3 11-4) while Manav Thakkar defeated Milinda Lakshitha to complete the rout.

Against Malaysia, Achanta Sharath Kamalthrashed MAH Muhamad Rizal 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-6) and Harmeet Desai overpowered Qi Shen Wong 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-4).

In the women’s team, Archana was the common factor in all the three matches while the two coaches rotated other players, including Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee.

Besides India, England men and women, too, made it to the semifinals by notching up two wins each. England men beat Singapore 3-2 and Australia 3-1. The women, on the other hand, beat Australia 3-1 and then trounced Sri Lanka 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan, Manika are rated as top seeds in the individual events. But only one of the two Indians in men’s singles fray, Sathiyan and Manav, would progress to the medal round as they were drawn in the same quarter.

The other three Indians were lucky to find themselves evenly distributed into the other quarters. All the Indian male players were among the top eight seeds (based on their ITTF July ranking), while only three women – Manika, Archana and Madhurika – were seeded and got first-round byes in the main draw. The remaining two – Sutirtha and Ayhika – will have to make it to the main draw through qualifiers.