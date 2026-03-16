New Delhi: Iran has asked India to release three tankers seized in February as part of talks seeking the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound vessels out of the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Indian authorities seized the three Iran-linked tankers near Indian waters, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

Tehran has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official. Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi met Indian foreign ministry officials Monday to discuss the issue, the source said. India does not have a “blanket arrangement” with Iran for transit of Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and “every ship movement is an individual happening”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said. Iran recently allowed two Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers to pass through the strait, according to Indian officials, and one of them returned to western India Monday.

Traffic has ground to a near standstill on either side of the Strait since the beginning of the war in Iran. Asked about negotiations to ensure passage for Indian vessels, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Monday that recent movements reflected a “history of engagement, of dealing with each other”.