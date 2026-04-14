Kabul: India delivered 13 tonnes of BCG vaccines and related dry material to support Afghanistan’s child immunisation programme to fight Tuberculosis (TB) Tuesday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “India delivers 13 tonnes of BCG vaccines and related dry material to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health to augment Afghanistan’s child immunisation programme against tuberculosis.”

India sent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material (HADR) to Afghanistan due to the problems faced by people due to recent floods and earthquakes April 5,.

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Jaiswal expressed India’s solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and commitment to extending humanitarian assistance during this challenging time.

“At this time of hardship being faced by the Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquakes, India delivers HADR materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more. India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time,” Jaiswal posted on X.

India delivers 13 tons of BCG vaccines and related dry material to @MoPH_afg to augment Afghanistan’s child immunization programme against tuberculosis.@WHO @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/tTh6GVLrqK — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 14, 2026



Earlier in March, India delivered a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Afghanistan to support the medical treatment of those injured in Pakistan’s recent attack on a hospital in Kabul.

“To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul. India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour,” Jaiswal posted on X.

India provided assistance to Afghanistan after a Pakistani strike targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing over 400 people and injuring more than 250 others.

India also condemned the Pakistani airstrikes on a hospital and rehab centre in Kabul and said that Islamabad is “now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation”.

Unequivocally condemning the attack, MEA said, “This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation.”

India said that the “heinous act of aggression” by Pakistan is also a “blatant assault” on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and poses as a direct threat to regional peace and stability.