Amritsar: India is set to bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships after dropping its earlier intention to host the 2027 edition of the prestigious tournament, a top official of the national federation said Sunday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was earlier considering to bid for the hosting rights of the 2027 World Athletics Championships but it is now learnt that it has dropped the plan and is instead looking to host the 2029 edition.

“Yes, we are interested in bidding for the 2029 World Athletics Championships,” AFI senior Vice President Anju Bobby George told PTI, on the sidelines on the sidelines of the AFI Annual General Body meeting.

“India has expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics. So, it will be very good if we can host the 2029 World Athletics Championships,” said the legendary long jumper.

The time period for the formal bidding for the 2029 World Athletics Championships is not known yet. The World Athletics has published the bidding timeline for the 2027 World Athletics Championships — which began early this year — but not for the 2029 edition.

The last edition of the World Athletics Championships was held in Budapest, Hungary in August and the next one will be held in 2025 in Tokyo.

Strategic plan up to 2036

The AFI has also decided to prepare a strategic plan till 2036 with a target of 5-6 medals from athletics in the Olympics that year. India has already expressed its interest to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

“We want to achieve high performance, produce world beaters, and win 5-6 medals in the 2036 Olympics,” AFI Planning Commission chairman Lalit Bhanot said during the AGM.

Bhanot has been given charge of preparing the strategic plan. Three committees have been formed to give inputs on different aspects to prepare the strategic plan.

