New Delhi: Spin great Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to start in India’s playing XI for the first Test against England alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The series opener begins at Leeds June 20. Traditionally, the surface at Leeds aids the pacers more than the spinners.

“India should look to play Kuldeep Yadav. Of course, Jadeja will bowl with him. So, two spinners with three seamers would be the kind of perfect match for this game,” Harbhajan told PTI Videos on Monday.

The turbanator termed the left-arm wrist spinner as a potential match-winner irrespective of the conditions.

“Let’s see if conditions will change or favour the spinners. But even if it doesn’t, I think these are two capable bowlers who can take wickets on any wicket,” he said.

Drawing on his own experience, Harbhajan recalled India’s bold decision to field two spinners at Headingley in 2002, when he and Anil Kumble bagged 11 wickets between them on a green top.

“That was a very unique decision at that point of time. The pitch was as green as we are standing on this grass… But the management decided we’ll go with two spinners and two fast bowlers, and Sanjay Bangar will bowl as well.

“We went with the five best bowlers who can pick wickets. That’s what matters in the end. You have to back those bowlers who can pick wickets in any conditions or any kind of wicket”, he said.

With Shardul Thakur scoring a century in the intra-squad warm-up and taking wickets, Harbhajan believes he holds the edge over Nitish Reddy for the fast bowling all-rounder’s slot.

“India needs a bowler who can bat a bit. India has got a batting till No. 7, and at No. 8, you need to see who can bowl and get those wickets for you and bat a bit. Not someone who bats and bowls a little bit.”

“That’s where Shardul will have an edge on Nitish Reddy in my view. Nitish is a proper batsman who can bowl. But we have not seen him bowling in the IPL much…

“Gautam (Gambhir) is there. He is a very capable coach. And I am sure he will take the right decision,” he added.

Harbhajan also weighed in on the much-talked-about exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the Test squad.

“It’s very unfortunate… I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I’m sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback…All I can say is, don’t be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow…Look at Karun Nair.

“He scored 300 runs against England and then never got too many opportunities. Now he is back in England with the team,” Harbhajan added.