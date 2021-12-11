New Delhi: India successfully tested multi barrel rocket launcher system with extended range at Pokharan range, Saturday.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a statement said that successful tests of Pinaka Extended Range (Pinaka-ER), Area Denial Munitions (ADM) and indigenously developed fuzes have been carried out at various test ranges.

The system is jointly designed by laboratories of DRDO – Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.

The DRDO, after establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range Pinaka, transferred the technology of the system to the industry.

The Industry Partner has manufactured enhanced Pinaka Mk-1 rockets with DRDO’s hand holding during the production and Quality Assurance.

In continuation of the Transfer of Technology absorption, rockets developed by the industry have undergone the performance evaluation and quality certification process.

The hand holding during the production, quality assurance and launch coordination for bulk production is being provided by the DRDO design team and quality assurance agencies nominated for the system.

The DRDO, along with the Army, conducted series of performance evaluation trials of these industry produced rockets at Field Firing Ranges in the last three days. In these trials, enhanced range Pinaka rockets were test fired at different ranges with various warhead capabilities.

All the trial objectives were met satisfactorily. A total of 24 rockets were fired for different ranges and warhead capabilities to meet the objectives of accuracy and consistency.

With this, the initial phase of technology absorption of Pinaka-ER by the Industry Partner has successfully been completed making the Industry Partner ready for series production of the rocket system.

The Pinaka-ER is the upgraded version of earlier Pinaka version which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

The Area Denial Munition (ADM) variants of munition designed by the ARDE, Pune for Pinaka and manufactured by the industry partners under technology transfer were successfully carried out at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. These trials are part of performance evaluation under technology absorption.

The indigenously-developed proximity fuzes for Pinaka rockets have also been tested. The ARDE, Pune has developed different fuzes for Pinaka rocket for different types of applications. After design validation trials, dynamic performance evaluation of these fuzes have been evaluated with flight testing. Consistency in performance of fuzes has been established in consecutive flight trials.

These have been developed through dedicated indigenous Research and Development efforts for the first time in the country. These indigenously developed fuzes will replace the imported fuzes and save foreign exchange.

The ARDE has also designed miniaturised fuzes for ADMs. Performance of dual-purpose Direct-Action Self Destruction (DASD) and Anti-Tank Munition (ATM) fuzes were evaluated during the current flight trials and the results were satisfactory. All the mission objectives were successfully in all the above trials.