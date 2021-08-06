Nottingham: India were bowled out for 278 in their first innings in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge here Friday. KL Rahul (84) held the innings together, but it was Ravindra Jadeja’s (56) that enable India take a healthy first innings lead of 95 runs against the host. For England Ollie Robinson (5/85) and James Anderson (4/54) picked up all the Indian wickets to fall save that of Ajinkya Rahane who was run out by a direct throw from Bairstow on the second day.

England in their first innings had scored 183 with skipper Joe Root playing a timely knock of 64 even as wickets tumbled around him.

The Indian cause was helped by Jasprit Bumrah (28) and Mohammed Shami (13) who added valuable runs down the order to put India in a health position on a pitch that has some uneven bounce. Bumrah even hit Sam Curran for a huge six to add salt to England’s wounds. He was finally brilliantly caught in the deep by Stuart Broad who put on a fine divising effort.