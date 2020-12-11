Sydney: India grabbed an 86-run lead against Australia ‘A’ on a rain-hit opening day of the second warm-up game which saw 20 wickets fall here Friday.

India bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 at the SCG here.

For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah notched up his maiden first-class fifty with an unbeaten 57-ball 55 after Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) made useful contributions at the top.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 194 allout in 48.3 overs (J Bumrah 55; J Wildermuth 3/13).

Australia ‘A’ 1st innings: 108 allout in 32.2 overs (Alex Carey 32; Mohammed Shami 3/29, Navdeep Saini 3/19).

PTI