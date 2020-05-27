Mumbai: Like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, even India’s cricket coach Ravi Shastri, who celebrates his 58th birthday today, was rumoured to be dating a Hindi film actress.

Shastri and actress Nimrat Kaur’s rumoured affair did a lot of rounds on the internet. According to a report, Nimrat and Shastri have been dating each other for two years. The two first met in 2015 during the car launch of a German company. After which this friendship turned into love and the two started dating each other.

However, Nimrat responded to the rumour with a cryptic message on social media.

The Lunchbox actress referred to the piece of news as “fiction”.

She wrote on Twitter, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Shastri said that he never wanted to marry an actress. He believes that his wife’s first priority should be home.

In the 1980s, Shastri was called the poster boy of Indian cricket. Before marriage, his was dating actress Amrita Singh. Amrita openly cheered for him at stadiums. Both were also seen together on the cover of a magazine.

Earlier, Shastri’s name was also associated with Dimple Kapadia. In the 1980s, the two were seen together at a party, giving rise to rumours of a possible relationship.