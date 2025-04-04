Bangkok: Elevating existing bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, India and Thailand will work on strengthening the existing mechanisms of defence cooperation, as well as to promote further collaboration between the defence sectors of the two countries, with particular emphasis on defence technology, defence industry, research, training, exchanges, exercises and capacity building including by establishing appropriate mechanisms.

The Joint Declaration on the establishment of the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership, issued following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, details how the Strategic Partnership is based on mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral relations for the continuing peace, stability and prosperity of the two countries and their respective regions.

The development marks a new chapter of enhanced partnership for realising the full potential of cooperation between the two countries.

Acknowledging the deep civilisational, cultural, religious and linguistic bonds and 78 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Thailand, both leaders held wide ranging discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation including defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, innovation, space, education, health, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Both leaders witnessed the exchange of several MoUs covering various areas of cooperation. They also welcomed the establishment of an India-Thailand Consular Dialogue.

The Strategic Partnership will serve as an important foundation for the two countries to chart a future-oriented and mutually-beneficial path towards increasing opportunities, closer cooperation and to jointly respond to common challenges.

It will build upon existing agreements and mechanisms of cooperation which encompass partnering in political, defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, education, socio-cultural development and people-to-people exchanges, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

“In declaring this Strategic Partnership, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared interests in a free, open, transparent, rules-based, inclusive, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their strong support for ASEAN Centrality,” the Joint Declaration states.

“They also reaffirmed their commitment to exploring concrete activities to implement the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region through enhanced cooperation between the AOIP and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) including Thailand’s constructive role to co-lead the Maritime Ecology Pillar of the IPOI with Australia,” it adds.

Both leaders also agreed to task the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with relevant agencies to formulate a ‘Joint Plan of Action’ towards the effective implementation of the Strategic Partnership.

Enhancing security cooperation, both countries will have regular dialogues and exchanges between the respective security and law enforcement agencies/organisations, also by including a Deputy National Security Adviser/Secretary General level strategic dialogue between the Thai National Security Council and the National Security Council Secretariat of India, to address the increasingly challenging global and regional security environment and cooperate on both traditional and non-traditional security issues such as defence, maritime security, cybersecurity, counter terrorism, law enforcement issues and combating transnational organised crime like cyber-crimes, international economic crimes, anti-money laundering and human, drug, arms and wildlife trafficking, through exchange of information and intelligence, and sharing of best practices.

Both countries will also work on enhancing all modes of connectivity such as physical, digital and financial between India and Thailand and strengthen regional linkages, including through expediting the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and its eastward extension, as well as the India, Myanmar and Thailand Motor Vehicles Agreement, strengthening regional maritime connectivity through coastal shipping and enhancing port-to-port connections and to encourage the civil aviation authorities of the two countries to continue engaging in discussions for enhancing air connectivity between both countries.

Building on the existing economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two countries will organise regular meetings and exchanges between the respective Ministry of Commerce/Commerce and Industry under the existing mechanism of the Joint Trade Committee between India and Thailand.

It was also agreed to ensure annual meetings of existing mechanisms to promote trade and investment between the two countries; to facilitate trade and resolve market access issues with a view to strengthening both countries’ linkages to the global supply chain and to enhance the confidence of the private sectors of both countries; including through cooperation in harmonization, equivalence and Mutual Recognition of Standards of mutually agreed areas; and to prepare for new areas of trade and investment, especially in future-oriented industries, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, digital technology, robotics, ICT, space technology, biotechnology, creative industry and startups.

Welcoming the increasing bilateral trade, which reached approximately US$ 15 billion in 2023-24, both countries will seek to enhance sustainable bilateral trade to realise its full potential through an expansion of economic linkages in potential areas. Promoted sustainable trade includes sectors such as value-added marine products, smartphones, electrical vehicles, food processing, petroleum products, auto components, services and pharmaceuticals.

