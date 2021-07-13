New Delhi: India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. This information was given by IOA president Narinder Batra here Tuesday. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. He disclosed this information during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes. “The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events,” Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India’s largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. “The first contingent will leave July 17 for Tokyo. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total,” Batra added.

Out of the remaining 109 persons travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics, more than 50 per cent will be officials of different sports bodies like the Badminton Association of India, Hockey India and a few more. India’s tendency to send officials to the Games has not even diminished even one bit. These people go on the money of the association and have a gala time.