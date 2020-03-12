Dharamsala: The toss for the first One-day International between India and South Africa has been delayed due to the wet outfield here Thursday.

It rained heavily Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium but weather has improved since then.

An inspection was scheduled for 13:15 IST but rain continued, further delaying the toss.

It has started to rain and there will be a further delay ☹ https://t.co/TGJbUZrBwt — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

India are coming into the series after losing the ODI and the Test series to New Zealand.

More to follow.

PTI