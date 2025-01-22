New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will adhere to the dress code set by the ICC during the upcoming Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Wednesday, rejecting speculation that the Board had objected to host Pakistan’s name on the side’s official jersey.

The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 and India will play its share of matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan.

“BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy,” Saikia told PTI.

“Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit,” he added.

However, Saikia said that whether national captain Rohit Sharma participates in the ICC’s pre-tournament engagements, including a press conference and an official photo shoot in Lahore, is something that is still being discussed.

“Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that’s still not decided,” Saikia added.

There were some unconfirmed media reports that the BCCI had objected to the host nation’s name being embossed on their jersey, which is an established practice for all ICC events, owing to the tense political ties between the two countries.

It is understood that there was never any doubt about following the logo guidelines and the BCCI did not raise concerns with the global body.

When Pakistan came to India in 2023 for the 50-over ICC World Cup, Babar Azam and his men duly sported the host country’s name on their jerseys as part of the tournament protocol.

The Champions Trophy is being conducted under a ‘Hybrid Model’ for the first time as BCCI didn’t get permission from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan.

India will play all its matches, including the marquee league match against the arch-rivals from across the border, in Dubai. In case, the Indian team reaches the semi-final and subsequently final, the two matches will be played in Dubai as well.

As far as Rohit Sharma visiting Pakistan is concerned, the matter is still under consideration and there are certain issues that the Indian cricket board needs to consider if its captain visits Pakistan for a customary photo-shoot and pre-event press conference.

It remains to be seen if the ICC decides to hold these events in Pakistan or shift the pre-tournament captains’ engagements to the UAE.

Even that would be a massive logistical task for all other teams, which are playing in Pakistan.

The opening match of the tournament between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Karachi February 19. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh a day later.

PTI