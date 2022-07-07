Southampton: India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first T20 International here Thursday. The match saw the return of skipper Rohit Sharma who missed the Test against England as he was infected with Covid-19. Rohit Sharma however, did not last long as he fell to Moeen Ali caught behind by England skipper Jos Buttler.

For India pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his T20I debut. England also have a new captain in Buttler who took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.

At the end of the fourth over India are 33 for the loss of Rohit’s wicket.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper/captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley and Matthew Parkinson.