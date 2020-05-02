Kolkata: Indian Air Force aircraft will shower flower petals over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients Sunday and also hold a flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft to express their gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors, an Eastern Air Command official said.

An IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (IDBG) Hospital in Kolkata at 10.30 am Sunday.

Flower petals will also be dropped by IAF aircraft over hospitals at Guwahati, Itanagar and Shillong as an expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff who are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic from the frontline, the official said Saturday.

The IAF will also hold a flypast by Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft over the Assam Assembly at Dispur in Guwahati, the official said.

An Air Force band display will be held at Guwahati as a mark of gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 fighters, he said.

PTI