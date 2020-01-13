Mumbai: Indian anti-war movie titled Bunker, which aims at narrating the stories of millions of soldiers, will hit the screens January 17.

The film helmed by Jugal Raja tells the tale of Lieutenant Vikram Singh (played by actor Abhijeet Singh) as lone survivor with a fatal injury in a secret bunker at the LOC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which has been hit by a mortar shell during a ceasefire violation.

The makers of the film have announced 100 percent of the profits to be donated to Bharat Ke Veer and Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) as homage to armed forces.

Writer-director Jugal Raja said: “With Bunker, I have tried to make an ‘anti-war’ movie which is relevant in today’s age of unrest all over the world.”

“The movie brings out the emotional quotient of an army soldier’s life. It draws instances from lives of several army officers and depicts a biography of millions of souls serving our country,” he added.

Abhijeet underwent a strict regime while prepping for the movie. “I had prosthetics on my face for nearly 18-20 hours a day. The entire movie experience has been a difficult and a transitional journey for me,” he said.

“The character of Vikram Singh is like every other soldier whom one can relate to, making it human and organic,” he added.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her voice for the film’s peace anthem “Laut ke ghar jaana hai”.

Bunker is presented by Wagging Tail Entertainment, produced by Falcon Pictures Production, and is a Vkaao Nationwide release.