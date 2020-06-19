Raikia: The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Chandrakanta Pradhan was cremated with full military honours at his native village Bearpanga under Raikia block in Kandhamaal district, Friday morning. Chandrakanta Pradhan was martyred during the violent clash between troops of the Indian Army and China at the Ladakh border Monday night.

The mortal remains of Pradhan, who belonged to the 16th Bihar regiment was brought to Mandikia locality from Bhubaneswar at 7.00am Friday. His body, draped in Indian national flag, was then taken to the Panganuj field in a bike rally.

Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta , GUdayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan, Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhara, District Collector Brunda D, SP Pratik Singh other and officials paid floral tributes to Pradhan.

A relative of Pradhan then lit the pyre. Soldiers who were present at the funeral performed a gun salute to honour Pradhan. There was a large contingent of people present from neighbouring villages to pay their last respects to the fallen hero.

PNN