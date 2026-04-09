Gangtok: The Army has so far rescued 135 stranded tourists from North Sikkim, where landslides have snapped road connectivity, officials said Thursday. Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps launched ‘Operation Him Setu’ to evacuate stranded tourists at Lachen in North Sikkim.

He said that the evacuation is being conducted in phases. So far, 135 tourists have been safely evacuated, along with 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

Approximately 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with sustained efforts underway to ensure their safe evacuation at the earliest, the official added.

Army vehicles have been employed to tow civilian vehicles across steep and snowbound stretches, the spokesman said, adding that medical emergencies and citizens requiring assistance are being evacuated promptly.

According to Lt Col Rawat, a landslide has disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang in North Sikkim, severely impacting movement in the region. Responding swiftly, the Trishakti Corps under Eastern Command of the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Him Setu’ to restore access and assist stranded tourists.

Despite severe weather and heavy snowfall, troops have opened critical passes and activated alternate routes to facilitate evacuation.

The Defence spokesman said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working in close coordination with the Trishakti Corps, undertaking continuous road clearance, snow removal, and restoration of connectivity under challenging weather and terrain conditions.

The Indian Army is also working closely with the civil administration, providing on-ground assistance, medical aid, and facilitating evacuation as conditions permit.

Another Army official stated, “Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen. Our teams remain committed to providing all necessary assistance on the ground.”

The situation continues to be closely monitored, the spokesman said.

A Sikkim government official also confirmed that multiple landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang. The affected area lies close to the India-China border.