Bijnore (Uttar Pradesh): Arun Prajapati, 28, who died after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of boiling water, was cremated with full state honours at his native place.

According to the family, Prajapati was posted as a cook in BSF in Kolkata’s 112 Kalyani Battalion of West Bengal.

February 27, he had accidentally fallen into boiling water and had sustained fatal injuries. He died a day later and his body was airlifted to Bijnor Sunday morning for the last rites.

Later, he was cremated with full state honours Sunday.

Prajapati is survived by his wife and two children.

IANS