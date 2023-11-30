London: Leading strategic and policy experts from India, Australia and the UK came together here Thursday to explore practical ideas to strengthen Indo-Pacific resilience, address threats to regional security and enhance strategic stability as part of an inaugural Indo-Pacific Conference.

The day-long event, co-hosted by the High Commissions of India and Australia in partnership with the Council of Geostrategy and King’s College London, is designed to help drive greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China flexing muscles in the strategic region.

Reflecting the close ties and shared interests between the partners, the different conference sessions took place at India House, Australia House and King’s College London – all located close together in the Aldwych area of London.

“The abiding commitment of India and Australia to promoting a vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific is reflected in the strength of our bilateral partnership,” said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, who opened the conference with co-host Stephen Smith, the Australian High Commissioner to the UK.

“Today, our partnership is clear testament to our collective responsibility in jointly shaping a region that thrives on inclusivity, a rules-based order, and mutual respect for sovereignty. And so, going beyond our littoral neighbourhood, as physical neighbours in London – India House, Australia House and King’s College are joining Council on Geostrategy to further develop a vital conversation on ‘Deepening Cooperation for a More Secure, Resilient and Prosperous Indo-Pacific’,” said Doraiswami.

The discussions covering a range of topics and involving panellists from across civil society, business, government and the diplomatic community were held under the unattributable Chatham House Rule to foster “frank exchanges” on key strategic, security and technological developments.

“The Indo-Pacific has never been in greater focus, whether in Australia, India or here in the UK. This conference – uniquely hosted by two High Commissions – is an important opportunity to explore how the regional security and economic dynamics are continuing to shape the strategic environment both in and beyond the Indo-Pacific,” noted Stephen Smith.

From connectivity and maritime security to advanced technology collaborations, the conference explored how India, Australia and the UK can better cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region.

“As ties with Australia and India grow strategically stronger, this initiative represents a most timely opportunity to create synergies and enhance the shared capacity to support the development of the international order in three critical domains: maritime, cyber, and technology,” said Alessio Patalano, Professor of War and Strategy in East Asia at King’s College London.

James Rogers and Viktorija Starych-Samuoliene, co-founders of the Council on Geostrategy – an independent non-profit think tank based in London, added: “Since our official launch in March 2021, the Council on Geostrategy has argued that the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are collapsing into a single geopolitical space – the ‘Atlantic-Pacific’.

“Indeed, as this conference will demonstrate, in an international environment increasingly defined by geopolitical competition, working together with our allies and partners to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific has never been more important.”

