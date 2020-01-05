Kendrapara: Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said Bangladeshi Hindus living in this district and earlier served deportation notices will be conferred with Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

“The Bangladeshi Hindus living here were earlier branded as illegal immigrants and were asked to pack their bags more than a decade ago. However, CAA will make them Indian citizens,” the Union Minister of State for Steel said Sunday.

Kulaste was speaking while launching ‘Jana Sampark Yatra’ in Ramchandi village in Mahakalpada tehsil of Kendrapara district. He explained to the people the positive perspectives of CAA.

Approximate 1,551 people from Mahakalpada tehsil were officially tagged as Bangladeshis and were served ‘Quit India’ notice. However, the deportation move was kept on hold following protest from several quarters.

The Union Government has enacted the CAA for conferring citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Zoroastrians, who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the BJP minister pointed out.

“The act pledges to confer citizenship not snatch citizenship. Canards are being spread by vested interest regarding the act. People need not worry about the CAA. The law has been duly passed in the Parliament and no state government can stop its implementation,” Kulaste asserted.

The Union Government’s record books say Odisha is home to 3,987 Bangladeshis infiltrators.

Bengali-speaking people living here are feeling relieved. The Union Ministers announcement Sunday has reassured them, said a local resident of Chapalli village, Ramen Mandal.

PNN & Agencies