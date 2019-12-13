The global adult film industry is hugely dependent on the Indian market given the amount of traffic Indians provide to these websites.

Arguably the world’s most popular adult website, P*rnHub has released its year end statistics, revealing some hilarious statistics. While the usual search items like ‘POV’ or ‘Amateur’ or ‘Alien’ topped the list globally, Indians on the other hand prefer a different sort of entertainment.

In the year 2018, Indians broke tooth and nail to make Bhojpuri films, beating the likes of Telugu and Gujarati s*x movies, the most searched item on P*rnHub. But this year had something else in store. The most searched item by Indians on adult websites in the year 2019 was ‘Indian college girl s*x videos’.

In 2018, we saw Indians fetishise over ‘Hot s*xy teacher’ whose searches grew by 423 per cent on P*rnHub. ‘Indian hindi audio’ gained 135 spots while the search ‘m*lf’ grew by 180. ‘Anime’ meanwhile grew by 549 per cent and ‘homemade’ by 384 per cent.

Speaking of favourite adult actresses, Sunny Leone still reigns supreme in the hearts of Indians followed by Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels.

PNN