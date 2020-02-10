Kolkata: Panic-stricken Indian crew members of the cruiseliner ‘Diamond Express’ which has been quarantined off a Japanese port since February 5 have appealed fervently to the Indian government to get them out. So far 66 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the ship which has 3,700 passengers on board. There are 160 Indians working as crew on the ship.

Binay Kumar Sarkar, a chef from north Bengal who had earlier gone on social media to appeal to the Indian government for help, has been quoted as saying by a website that the entire Indian crew is panic-stricken.

In a video recorded from the ship, Sarkar has appealed fervently to the Indian government and the United Nations to segregate them on board and bring them back to the country.

“None of them have been checked (for coronavirus),” Sarkar said in Hindi, indicating five of his Indians colleagues who are also present in the recording. All of them are wearing white masks.

“Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What’s the point if something happens (to us)…I want to tell the government of India, Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely,” Sarkar is heard saying in video.

Diamond Express had sailed from Japan’s Yokohama January 20. At Hong Kong, a passenger got off January 25. The ship received word February 2 that the Hong Kong passenger was found positive for coronavirus. It arrived at its present position February 3 and since then has been quarantined. The quarantine could last till February 19, which again can be extended if the situation deteriorates.

According to Japanese news sources, the total number of people who have tested positive for conronavirus stands at 130 out of which 60 new cases were reported Monday.

Agencies