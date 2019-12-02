New Delhi: The Indian cricket fraternity has expressed shock and disappointment over the gruesome gangrape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Shamshabad by four men, November 27.

According to the police, the four accused of raping the 27-year-old, had first punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, creating to a situation to offer her help and then had dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and gangraped her.

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to vent his anger at the gruesome incident. “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies,” said Kohli.

His teammate Shikhar Dhawan said: “This is an extremely painful news…, shocked and disgusted on hearing this. The offenders must be punished! My deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to express his feelings. He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention in his message.

“Shame on all of us we keep letting these things happens again and again but nothing changes. Why can’t we make strict policy against such criminals and hang them in front of whole town to set the examples 4 others #Need ur attention Narendra Modi Sir,” wrote Harbhajan.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra also expressed grief over the tragic incident and tweeted: “I’m very disturbed and shocked with what has happened. The murderers and rapists should be given severe punishment for this heinous crime.”

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who also hails from Hyderabad, said: “It’s time to punish and give no respite to the culprits who perform such inhuman and horrendous crime. Hoping for a swift action from Narendra Modi Ji and the Indian Govt.”

After the rape, the accused brought petrol from a nearby village and burned the victim’s body on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway.

Later, all the four accused were nabbed from their houses November 29 by the Cyberabad Police. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

IANS