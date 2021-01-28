Chennai: India all-rounder Vijay Shankar tied the nuptial knot with Vaishali Visweswaran at a ceremony here Thursday. Vijay Shankar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League. It his IPL franchise that took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding ceremony. SRH wished the couple a ‘happy and blessed’ married life.

Shankar made his debut in the shortest format of the game for India in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His maiden international appearance in the 50-over format came a year later against Australia in Melbourne. He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 World Cup in England. The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Shankar however, is yet to represent India in Test matches. It doesn’t look like happening in the near future with Ravindra Jadeja sealing his place in the Test squad as an all-rounder. Also many feel that Shankar’s bowling is not suitable for Test standard cricket.

Shankar as a batsman as played some exciting knocks for his IPL franchise. It remains to be seen whether he can continue doing the same when the tournament is held this year.