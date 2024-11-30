New Delhi: Bhakti is the science of the soul, whose principles and practices are embodied by the crown jewel of Puranas, the Shrimad Bhagavata Mahapurana. Therefore, the Shrimad Bhagavata is known as the essence of all the Upanishadas. The recently concluded discourse on Shrimad Bhagavata in the UK by Raseswari Devi Ji, the seniormost disciple of Jagadguru Shri KripaluJi Maharaj, is a milestone in her spiritual journey.

“VasudhaivaKutumbakam” – the Essence of the Upanishadas.

This program named “Shrimad Bhagavata Gyanamritam,” which is profoundly meaningful because along with the Bhagavata discourse, she served the listeners the nectar of knowledge imparted by her guru. During the program, Devi Ji herself stated, “This discourse is not for entertainment. It is for our inner elevation and purification of mind and intellect. I have a unique principle that will transform your life, this is my challenge.” Viewed from the perspective of its purpose, through this program on foreign soil, Devi Ji disseminated the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which is the essence of the Upanishadas.

30-Day Spiritual Tour

The program “Bhagavata Gyanamritam” began November 19, 2024, with a grand procession in Wellington Girls High School, located in Wellington city amidst natural beauty. Sutton city’s Deputy Mayor, Louise Phelan, enthusiastically participated in the event. The closing session was graced by Sutton’s Mayor, Colin Stears, who helped make the program successful. The seven-day-long program was held from November 20, 2024, to November 26, 2024.

Devi Ji inaugurated the Shrimad Bhagavata Gyanamritam with a hymn praising God in her divine voice. Explaining the significance of Shrimad Bhagavata, she said, “Bhagavata is the essence of Upanishadic knowledge.” She told the listeners that Bhagavata is truly a nectar of knowledge, by hearing which one attains immortality like Parikshit. Therefore, propagating the essence of Shrimad Bhagavata is the greatest form of charity.

She advised, “Take full advantage of this opportunity to listen to the discourse. Do not waste time on negative thoughts. Learn to accept what is happening. Bhagavata empowers us spiritually and has the power to transform our lives. In the Bhagavad Gita where God gave instructions to destroy Arjuna’s delusion, in the Bhagavata, He shows the path to attaining divine love.”

Through the divine pastimes of God and His associates all in the 12 chapters, she explained the nature, importance, and means of devotion. Devi Ji said that the listeners of the Bhagavata, like Parikshit, are telling us that this mortal life is given to us to attain God. By embracing this discourse, God becomes captive in our hearts.

In today’s technology-driven era, our minds are becoming complex and self-centred by receiving numerous pieces of information. Continuously hearing and singing God’s name and glory removes the complexities of our minds and fills our hearts with joy. The divine combination of Devi Ji’s voice with captivating glimpses of Sri Krishna’s cow-herding play, Govardhan Lila, and Sri Krishna-Rukmini’s wedding created an atmosphere charged with pure energy.

Special Program for Future Generations of Indian Diaspora

The program also played a crucial role in instilling values in children and teenagers. Under Revered Devi Ji’s guidance, special classes were organised to acquaint them with the knowledge tradition of Sanatan Vedic texts. Children learned that the extensive knowledge described in the Vedas has developed into branches of modern science and knowledge. This rare information was obtained by this generation abroad that the foundations of human life values are inherent in Sanatan Vedic texts, not in material civilisation.

Children enthusiastically participated and learned the importance of spiritual values through the divine characters of Dhruva and Prahlada. Additionally, art and craft classes were organised for children, where they learned mindful colouring, origami, creating Narasimha masks, and the art of decorating lamps. The long-term impact of this event on the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual development of future generations of the Indian diaspora can be clearly seen.

Participation from Different Indian States

The participants from various Indian states included devotees from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and others. The grandeur of the program was rooted in the remarkable coordination of enthusiasm and team spirit among volunteers of all age groups.

Devotees from Sutton, Wellington, and Croydon cities participated wholeheartedly in the program. Approximately 300 devotees, mostly working in IT and other sectors, listened to this nectar-like discourse lasting two and a half hours each day. It is a unique influence of Revered Devi Ji’s loving heart that even foreign lands become compelled to be bound by the strings of her love.

Raseshwari Devi Ji, the founder president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission, returned to Bhubaneswar November 18, 2024 after successful completion of this 30-day tour.