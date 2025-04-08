A jaw-dropping classroom confrontation has taken the internet by storm after a viral video captured a female student pepper-spraying her male teacher in a desperate attempt to retrieve her confiscated mobile phone.

The incident, filmed by a fellow pupil, begins with the female student chasing the teacher out of the classroom, pepper spray clutched tightly in her hand. The teacher, visibly attempting to de-escalate the situation, exits into the school’s common hall, but the student follows hot on his heels.

In a stunning escalation, the student unleashes the pepper spray while repeatedly screaming, “Give me my phone!” The teacher drops to his knees, shielding his face as the spray hits, clearly in pain and distress. The chaos intensifies as the student attempts to reach into the teacher’s pocket to retrieve the mobile device, but fails.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Fight Karnivore’.

Female student maces her teacher after it alleges he took her phone away from her pic.twitter.com/E8oCL7MyGE — Fight Karnivore (@FightKarnivore) April 6, 2025

Several staff members rush to the scene, stepping in as tensions boil over. Still, the student yells, “I need my phone!” with increasing desperation.

The teacher, his eyes streaming, manages to say through gritted teeth, “You cannot have your phone. You just pepper-sprayed me.”

The video has set social media alight, with thousands of views and fiery debates on classroom discipline, student entitlement, and appropriate teacher conduct. While some commenters argue the student’s actions were beyond the pale, others claim confiscating a personal item without consent sparked the explosive reaction.

This isn’t just a case of classroom drama, it’s a stark reminder that when emotions run high, reason can fly out the window.

PNN