Funny videos from Pakistan often go viral on social media, and now it seems Bangladesh is ready to beat its neighbour in this race. In the latest viral clip, what appears to be a plane is seen “landing” right in front of people’s homes. The innovation has sparked both amusement and admiration online.

In the viral video, a vehicle designed to resemble a commercial aeroplane is seen dropping off passengers from house to house. However, viewers are left stunned when they notice the wheels, revealing that it’s not a real plane but a locally modified vehicle made to resemble one.

As the ‘plane’ enters a residential area, people riding bicycles and stray dogs can be seen around. When it stops, a man rushes to open its stairs, and passengers begin to disembark. The whole scene unfolds like a local flight service operating in a small neighbourhood.

While antics like these from Bangladesh and Pakistan often lead to online mockery, many social media users are also applauding the creativity behind such jugaads.

बांग्लादेश में गजब फ्लाइट चल रही है..

पायलट सवारियों को घर तक छोड़ रहे हैं..!😁😁 pic.twitter.com/m3dkZtjSSb — Pratap Khuraw (@pratapkhuraw) April 7, 2025

The video was shared by an account named @pratapkhuraw and has garnered over 128.1K views. Comments are flooding in with mixed reactions. One user referred to this as “blind development.” Another quipped, “There’s no limit to progress!” A third user joked, “Introduce me to the pilot; he must’ve been a bus driver before.”