Kathmandu: Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, who had taken ill during a hike in Nepal’s Lalitpur district, is stable, officials said Sunday.

Srivastava was airlifted to Kathmandu in a Nepal Army helicopter Saturday after he experienced sudden health problems during the hike at Champadevi hill in the district situated north of Kathmandu.

He was admitted to Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, where he is currently recuperating.

After treatment, Srivastav’s condition is normal, and he is currently taking rest, Indian Embassy officials said without elaborating.

The envoy might have experienced altitude-related problems, army officials said Saturday after he was airlifted to Kathmandu following a chest pain complaint.