Dubai: India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi, visited the mortuary where the mortal remains of an Indian national killed in an attack on Kuwait International Airport were kept and met injured compatriots undergoing treatment at hospitals, as the embassy coordinated repatriation and assistance efforts.

The Indian national was killed, and several others were injured when the airport came under attack Wednesday amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the US.

In a social media post late Wednesday night, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said Tripathi visited Kuwait’s Central Mortuary, where the mortal remains of the deceased were brought.

The ambassador also met Brigadier Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and conveyed appreciation for the prompt and sensitive support extended by the Kuwaiti authorities.

The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains, the mission said.

Tripathi also visited the Indian nationals injured in the attack and being treated at various hospitals in Kuwait, it said.

She interacted with those injured and assured them of all possible assistance and close monitoring and follow-up by the embassy with the hospitals and their families, the mission said.

The embassy had earlier expressed its deepest condolences over the death and said it was closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to extend all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family and the injured.

In a statement, the Kuwait Army said the Iranian strikes resulted in the death of an Indian expatriate and injuries to several individuals.

We extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased and his relatives, and we wish a speedy recovery to all the injured, said Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, official spokesperson of Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence.

Kuwaiti Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bousleeb said Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several hostile drones, resulting in the death of one traveller and injuries to several workers and travellers.

The latest death has taken the number of reported Indian fatalities linked to the regional conflict to at least 10 since hostilities between Iran and the US began February 28.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in strikes on a power and water desalination plant March 30.

Last month, an Indian sailor was killed, and several others were injured after their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

In March, an Indian national died, and another was injured by debris from the interception of a missile in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. Another Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh March 18.

Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict.

One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.