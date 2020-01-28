Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian man in Dubai was sentenced to three months of imprisonment for groping a woman in a mall, according to a media report.

The incident took place on August 2 last year when the complainant, a 35-year-old Syrian woman, was shopping with her children at the mall, the Khaleej Times reported Tuesday.

The woman said she spotted the accused looking at her in a provocative way. “I got real scared of how he kept staring at my body,” she was quoted as saying by the report.

The man, an expat, walked very close to her near a toy store while still staring at her from behind. “I shouted at him angrily after he suddenly groped me,” the woman said.

Following the incident, shoppers crowded around them and the police arrived and apprehended the accused. During his interrogation and trial, the man admitted to the charge of sexual harassment.

He was sentenced to three months of imprisonment and will be deported after serving his time in jail.

PTI