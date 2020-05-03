New Delhi: India’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri proposed a barter deal to Netflix following a fan’s plea asking for his subscription ID. With no sport being played due to coronavirus pandemic, players are doing their best to keep themselves entertained and busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Chhetri posted a screenshot of a message he received on Facebook and wrote: “Jersey X Autograph on a picture X Reply to the post X Video wishing the neighbour’s son’s pet dog X. Here’s someone who has priorities straight and it’s really making me want to consider the demand.”

Netflix India’s Twitter handle took note of this message from Chhetri and they replied: “While we on that topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?”

Chhetri proposed a barter deal asking for a two-month fee subscription for the fan in return for an autographed jersey from him.

His post read: “In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I will send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?”

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chhetri had announced that the members of the Indian team had come together and ‘put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund’ to help in the fight against coronavirus.

“We’ve always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India’s fight with the pandemic,” Chhetri had said in a series of tweets.

“It’s been heartening to see everyone — cutting across caps, goals, age and experience — give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted.

“That’s what a team is all about. The ONLY reason we’re talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We’re in this together,” he added.

