Mumbai: Indian Idol 11 had an awkward moment after shows host Aditya Narayan dropped singer and Judge Neha Kakkar, while dancing on the stage with her.

The promo of the episode was released earlier. The episode titled Desh Ki Awaaz will see many Indian singers lend support to the top 15 contestants of the show. During the show, one of the contestants Nidhi Kumari asks judge Neha to come onto the stage and shake a leg with her.

Neha immediately complied and giving her company was Aditya who enthusiastically joined in. Mid way through the routine, he takes Neha by her hand but loses grip of her hand and she falls down.

Earlier, one of the contestants had forcibly kissed Neha. Speaking on the issue, Aditya had said, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Co-judge Vishal Dadlani, however, had thought of calling the cops. Replying to a fan’s comment on the incident, Vishal had said “I suggested that the police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”.

The fan had written, “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily.”