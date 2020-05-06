New Delhi: President of Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Shailesh Gupta, on behalf of the members of the society, expressed his gratitude to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the timely support of Gujarat government towards print media during this difficult phase.

Gujarat CM lauded the efforts of the print media and stated that newspapers were the biggest and best source of credible information. Besides, newspapers are keeping people away from fake news and presenting the true picture which is the need of the hour.

The CM has assured that his government would support the print media in this hour of need by clearing all the pending payments towards government advertisement published until April 2020.

“This is a welcome move and it will provide much needed respite to the print media industry, which has lost nearly Rs 4,500 crore during March and April,” Gupta said. “We look forward to a similar approach from Prime Minister Modi Ji, as over the past few weeks INS has requested the Union government for a stimulus package and seeks the support of all state governments, PSUs as well as the Central Govt (BOC) to take immediate steps to release the dues payable up to April 2020 towards government advertisements to print media, advertising agencies, as this will go a long way in supporting and alleviating the woes of the Industry,” he added.